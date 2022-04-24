Loup (0-1) was saddled with the loss in a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Orioles on Saturday, allowing three unearned runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.

Loup relieved starter Noah Syndergaard in the sixth and worked out of a two-on two-out jam. Manager Joe Maddon opted to stick with the lefty for the seventh and an error led to three unearned runs crossing the plate and a loss. Despite the hiccup, Loup is yet to allow an earned run through seven innings while permitting just one hit and walk compared to five strikeouts.