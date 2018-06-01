Morris was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Morris has appeared in six games for the Angels this season out of the bullpen, accruing a 6.75 ERA and 2.04 WHIP with five strikeouts across 9.1 innings. The 25-year-old will head to the minor leagues to make room for the addition of Oliver Drake.

