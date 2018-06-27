Morris was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Morris pitched 2.1 innings of relief during Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox, allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out two. The Angels sent the right-hander back to Salt Lake in order to replenish their bullpen, calling up Jake Jewell to take his place. Expect to see Morris back in a middle-relief role with the big-league club in the near future.