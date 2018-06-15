Angels' Akeel Morris: Returns to majors
Morris was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Morris has appeared in six games for the Angels this season, logging a 6.75 ERA and 2.04 WHIP with a 5:6 K:BB across 9.1 innings of relief. Expect him to serve out of low-leverage situations while he's with the big-league team.
