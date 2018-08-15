Morris was designated for assignment by the Angels on Wednesday.

Morris was cast off the team's 40-man roster to free up a spot for Rene Rivera, who was activated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game. The 25-year-old posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.86 WHIP across 14 innings with the Angels this season. He's expected to report to Triple-A Salt Lake if he passes through waivers untouched.

