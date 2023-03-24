Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels on Friday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Velazquez is excellent defensively, but he holds a career .192/.240/.295 batting line in 530 total plate appearances at the MLB level. He played in 125 games for the Angels in 2022, and it's a better sign for the team's chances in 2023 that he will not be part of the Opening Day roster.