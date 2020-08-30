Bemboom will start at catcher and will bat eighth Sunday against the Mariners.
Bemboom was expected to receive Sunday off, but he'll be in the lineup for a second straight contest after top backstop Jason Castro was scratched for an unspecified reason. In Saturday's 16-3 win, Bemboom was one of several Angels to enjoy a productive day at the dish, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored.
