Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

With southpaw Marco Gonzales on the hill for Seattle, Angels interim manager Phil Nevin viewed Sunday as an ideal time to give the lefty-hitting Marsh a day off after six consecutive starts, during which the 24-year-old went 1-for-19 with eight strikeouts. The righty-hitting Monte Harrison will step in as a replacement in the lineup for Marsh in what marks the former's first start with the Angels.