Bedrosian returned to the mound to pitch one perfect inning against the Padres on Wednesday.

Exactly one month after his last appearance, Bedrosian was summoned in the ninth inning to close out a contest that had turned into a blowout after San Diego scored eight runs in the eighth. The right-hander retired all three batters he faced in the 18-pitch outing. Bedrosian logged 15 holds for the Angels last season, so he figures to move into more of a high-leverage role once he shakes any rust from his long layoff.