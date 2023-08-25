Devenski (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday and designated for assignment, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Devenski is recovered from the right hamstring strain that sent him to the IL in mid-July, but the Angels don't have a spot for him in their bullpen and needed to clear out 40-man roster space for the return of backup catcher Chad Wallach.
