The Rays plan to build Devenski up to three innings by mid-March, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Devenski ended the 2023 season with the Rays and re-signed with the club in free agency. He hasn't made a start in the majors since 2019 and that was only a two-inning appearance. Given that, he's unlikely to be a traditional starter in 2024, but he is lining up for a potential multi-frame relief role.