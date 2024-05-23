Devenski (knee) threw three innings and allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out three during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Devenski is set to work in long relief upon his activation from the injured list, so he needed some additional time to work up his pitch count on his rehab assignment. According to MLB.com, the Rays were likely satisfied with what they saw in his outing Wednesday, meaning Devenski should be activated for the team's weekend series against the Royals.