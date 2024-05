The Rays reinstated Devenski (knee) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Devenski landed on the IL on April 29 due to right knee tendinitis. He made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Durham, and in his last outing he gave up one run on two hits while striking out three over three innings. Devenski will be available for the Rays' weekend series against the Royals, and the 33-year-old right-hander is expected to be used as a long reliever in his return.