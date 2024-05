Devenski (knee) is scheduled to throw three innings with Triple-A Durham in a rehab appearance Wednesday, per MLB.com.

The Rays are planning to use Devenski as a long reliever after his activation from the injured list. He threw two frames in his most recent appearance and will now build up his length a bit more. It's unclear whether Wednesday's rehab outing will be his last, but Devenski is expected to return to the active roster by the end of May.