Devenski (knee) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Friday.
Devenski will take the next step in his recovery from right knee tendinitis, an injury that's kept him sidelined since April 24. It's unclear how long of a rehab assignment he'll need, but he's on track to return before the end of May.
