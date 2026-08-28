The Mets selected Devenski's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Devenski will join his second big-league roster this season after appearing in three games for Pittsburgh from late April to early May. In five outings with Syracuse, the 35-year-old posted a 1.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings. The Mets transferred Jorge Polanco to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster for Devenski and optioned Xzavion Curry to Triple-A to open a spot in the bullpen for the veteran right-hander.