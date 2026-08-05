Pirates' Chris Devenski: Activated, loses roster spot

The Pirates reinstated Devenski (illness) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and outrighted him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Devenski had been on the shelf since May 7 due to an unspecified illness. Though the veteran right-hander healthy again after having made five minor-league rehab appearances since the All-Star break, the Pirates didn't have room for him in the big-league bullpen and dropped him from the 40-man roster. He looks set to report to Indianapolis, though he would have the ability to elect free agency if he wants to pursue opportunities outside of the organization.