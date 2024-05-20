Devenski (knee) threw two innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out five in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
Sunday's outing marked Devenski's second rehab appearance in three days. Per MLB.com, the Rays plan to bring him back as a long reliever, so it's possible that he makes some additional appearances with Durham to continue to build up his workload. Devenski is expected to return before the close of May.
