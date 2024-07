Devenski signed a major-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday.

Devenski elected free agency Sunday after being pushed off the Rays' 40-man roster last week, and it didn't take long for him to find another gig with Seattle. He'll claim a spot on the Mariners' 40-man roster, though he'll begin his tenure with the organization at Triple-A Tacoma and serve as organizational bullpen depth after posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.58 ERA in 26.2 major-league innings this season.