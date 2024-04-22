Devenski surrendered five unearned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning of relief in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Though he lowered his season-long ERA to 7.36, Devenski was far from sharp Friday while he was dealt his first loss of the campaign. While entering the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Rays clinging to a 1-0 lead, Devenski struck out Gleyber Torres to begin the frame before Alex Verdugo reached first base on a Curtis Mead fielding error. Devenski proceeded to walk the next batter before another fielding error allowed the tying run to score. The right-hander then gave up a tie-breaking single followed by a three-run home run to Juan Soto that proved to be all the support the Yankees pitching staff would need on the night. The pair of errors certainly didn't help Devenski, but he's largely been ineffective as a multi-inning reliever for Tampa Bay this season and doesn't appear poised to garner many high-leverage opportunities at any point in the near future.