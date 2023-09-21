The Angels will recall Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake to pitch Friday in Minnesota, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He could be used as a traditional starter or as a bulk reliever behind an opener, but either way, Daniel is slated to handle most of the innings for the Halos. Tyler Anderson had been slated to take the hill Friday but is being pushed back due to a knee injury. Daniel tossed three scoreless relief innings in his major-league debut earlier this month.