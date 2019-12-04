Angels' Dylan Bundy: Traded to Angels
Bundy was traded to the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Isaac Mattson, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Bundy bounced back from his struggles in 2018 with a 4.79 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 30 starts in 2019, although it only resulted in a 7-14 record with the rebuilding Orioles. The 27-year-old will likely have the chance to serve as a key piece in the Angels' rotation, and he could have the chance to earn a few more wins in 2020.
