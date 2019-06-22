Pena (5-2) took the loss Saturday against St. Louis, giving up four runs (two earned) in four innings. He allowed four hits and walked one batter while striking out five.

Pena served as the primary pitcher behind Noe Ramirez, entering in the third inning. He threw a pair of scoreless frames before allowing two runs to score on his own error in the fifth inning and giving up a two-run homer in the sixth. Pena will likely pitch again next Thursday against Oakland.