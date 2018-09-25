Pena allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings Monday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Pena surrendered two long balls to the Rangers, but otherwise held their lineup in check during an impressive outing that saw him generate 14 swinging strikes on only 89 total pitches. The 28-year-old has now completed at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts, during which he has allowed more than three earned runs only twice. He quietly holds a 4.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 85 strikeouts across 92.2 innings.