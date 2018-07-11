Angels' Garrett Richards: Leaves with forearm irritation
Richards left Tuesday's start against the Mariners with right forearm irritation and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday.
This could be bad news for everyone involved, as Richards will be a free agent after the season, and this could impact the Angels' ability to get something for him at the deadline and it would obviously hurt Richards in free agency, particularly if the worst comes to pass. He was making his second start since coming off the disabled list with a hamstring injury and allowed three runs in 2.2 innings to Seattle. Richards has been limited to 138.2 MLB innings since the start of the 2016 season.
