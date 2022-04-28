Richards will serve as the opener ahead of primary pitcher Spencer Howard during Friday's game against Atlanta, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Richards has struck out seven in seven scoreless innings over his last five appearances, and he'll work as an opener for the second time in his last three outings. He pitched two innings as an opener against the Athletics on Sunday.
