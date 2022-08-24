Richards cleared waivers and was released by the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Richards was designated for assignment by Texas last week and is now on the open market. The veteran right-hander has a 5.27 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 42.2 innings this season, and he's likely to generate some interest in free agency.
More News
-
Rangers' Garrett Richards: Booted off 40-man roster•
-
Rangers' Garrett Richards: Rescues Rangers with save•
-
Rangers' Garrett Richards: Takes loss as opener•
-
Rangers' Garrett Richards: Serving as opener Friday•
-
Rangers' Garrett Richards: Effective as opener•
-
Rangers' Garrett Richards: Serving as opener•