Richards earned the save against the Athletics on Wednesday, retiring the only batter he faced on one pitch.

Jon Gray and Matt Bush combined for eight scoreless frames for Texas, and Jose Leclerc was brought in to mop up a five-run ninth-inning lead. Leclerc couldn't accomplish the task, however, serving up a pair of homers and allowing the tying run to come to the plate with two outs. Richards was subsequently summoned from the bullpen, and he got Steven Vogt to fly out to end the threat. The save was Richards' first of the season and sixth in his 12-year big-league career. Brett Martin is the favorite for saves for Texas at the moment, though Richards has pitched well enough of late to earn more high-leverage opportunities -- over his past four games, he has two holds in addition to the save.