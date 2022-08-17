The Rangers designated Richards for assignment Wednesday.
Texas elected to cut bait with Richards after he allowed 15 runs (14 earned) in 11 innings over his most recent seven appearances out of the bullpen. The 34-year-old right-hander will have the ability to decline an outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock if he clears waivers, so it's possible his time in the Rangers organization is over. That being said, Richards may struggle to catch on elsewhere in the majors again in 2022 after he turned in a 5.27 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 42.2 innings with Texas.
