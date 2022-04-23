Richards will be the opener for Sunday's game against Oakland.
Being the first pitcher on the mound should be no problem for Richards, who's started 150 major-league games. He won't pitch very deep in this one, however, as he's topped out at one inning in his four relief appearances this season. Spencer Howard (finger) is expected to follow him out of the bullpen.
