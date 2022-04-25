Richards struck out one in two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk in a 2-0 loss Sunday in Oakland. He did not factor into the decision.

Richards allowed consecutive singles to start the game and worked his way out of trouble with a flyout and a double-play ball. In the second, he pitched around a two-out walk. The veteran is no stranger to starting but today's appearance was planned as an opener with Spenser Howard receiving the bulk of the innings. After allowing two runs in his first appearance, the righty has pitched five consecutive scoreless frames.