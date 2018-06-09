Richards didn't factor into the decision against the Twins on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Angels eventually prevailed 4-2.

After lasting just 2.2 innings in his start against the Yankees on May 27, Richards has bounced back and looked sharp in back-to-back outings since, yielding just two earned with a 16:4 K:BB over his last 12.1 innings. He now has a solid 3.26 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP to go along with 76 strikeouts over 66.1 innings on the season. It's also worth noting eight of the 24 runs Richards has conceded this year have come against a tough Yankees lineup, so he's provided pretty consistent returns against the rest of the league.