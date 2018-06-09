Angels' Garrett Richards: Strikes out seven Twins
Richards didn't factor into the decision against the Twins on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Angels eventually prevailed 4-2.
After lasting just 2.2 innings in his start against the Yankees on May 27, Richards has bounced back and looked sharp in back-to-back outings since, yielding just two earned with a 16:4 K:BB over his last 12.1 innings. He now has a solid 3.26 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP to go along with 76 strikeouts over 66.1 innings on the season. It's also worth noting eight of the 24 runs Richards has conceded this year have come against a tough Yankees lineup, so he's provided pretty consistent returns against the rest of the league.
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Dominant in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Struggles in short outing•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Picks up start at Yankee Stadium•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes loss against Blue Jays•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes tough loss against Astros•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Strikes out four in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...