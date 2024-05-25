The Angels reinstated Zuniga (pectoral) from the 15-day IL on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Zuniga made four appearances with the Angels before being placed on the injured list April 8 due to a right pectoral strain. He made two rehab appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake, allowing just one hit while striking out two over two frames. The 25-year-old right-hander will continue to work through the minors as he looks to make his way back to the big club.
