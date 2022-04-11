Mayfield went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Houston on Sunday.
Mayfield drove a Jose Urquidy pitch over the wall in center field in the second inning to provide the Angels' only run of the contest. The long ball was Mayfield's third straight hit to begin the campaign, though he went 0-for-3 in his remaining plate appearances. The 31-year-old was somewhat surprisingly plugged into the cleanup spot Sunday despite entering the contest with only 12 homers over 401 career big-league at-bats.