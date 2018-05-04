Angels' Jaime Barria: Gets second win of season in spot start
Barria (2-1) got the win in the Angels' 12-3 victory over the Orioles on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out two and walking two.
Barria was called back up from Triple-A before this start and he delivered a solid outing. While he might not have a spot in the Angels' rotation after Nick Tropeano (shoulder) returns from the disabled list, he's got a respectable 3.46 ERA over his 13 innings of big-league work this season and the 21-year-old probably did enough to earn the nod again with Tropeano standing to miss at least one more start.
