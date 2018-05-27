Barria (4-1) recorded the win in Saturday's 11-4 victory over the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out four.

As many pitchers have before him, the rookie had trouble keeping the ball in Yankee Stadium, but Mike Trout and the Angels' bats backed Barria with more than enough offense to compensate. The club doesn't get another off day until June 7, so for now the right-hander should be able to get off the shuttle to and from Triple-A Salt Lake and stick in the majors for a bit. He'll take a 2.97 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Rangers.