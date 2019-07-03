Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start Wednesday against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Griffin Canning has been pushed back for rest purposes, affording Barria another opportunity in the major leagues. Barria has been unable to replicate his 2018 success through six appearances with the Angels this season, posting a 5.55 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 24.1 innings. Things have been even worse at Salt Lake (7.71 ERA, 1.49 WHIP).