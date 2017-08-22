Ramirez, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right forearm strain, is without a timetable for a return, J.P. Hoonstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. "[Ramirez is] in a no-throw situation as we assess his strength," Angels general manager Billy Eppler said.

After working out of the bullpen in his first three seasons in the big leagues, Ramirez has surprisingly emerged as a key cog in the Angels rotation while converting to a starting role in 2017. Though his 4.15 ERA and 6.4 K/9 rate aren't anything special, Ramirez's mere competence while eating 147.1 innings for the Angels has been quite valuable for a pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries. It now looks like the Angels will have to dig further into their limited starting pitching depth to replace Ramirez, whose potential return date likely won't be established until he's cleared to start throwing again. Triple-A Salt Lake starter Troy Scribner could be the top candidate to fill the void when Ramirez's next turn in the rotation comes up Thursday against the Rangers.