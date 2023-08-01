Adell (oblique) is expected to remain out for a significant amount of time, though he's likely to return at some point this season, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Adell has been sidelined since July 8 due to an oblique strain that Blum describes as "significant." The outfielder had slashed .231/.286/.692 with a home run and a 42.9 percent strikeout rate over 14 plate appearances in the majors prior to getting hurt, though he put up big numbers in Triple-A with a .959 OPS and 23 homers across 318 plate appearances. Taylor Ward (face) recently went on the IL to open a spot in the Angels outfield, but the team subsequently acquired Randal Grichuk in a trade and could also get Mike Trout (wrist) back in the coming weeks, so Adell isn't likely to have more than a reserve spot waiting for him if he sticks with the big club when he's able to return.