Adell went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. He had missed the team's previous three games due to a knee injury, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Adell returned to action with his first multi-hit performance in the minors since May 21 -- a span of 15 contests. The 23-year-old's three-game absence was a result of getting his knee drained, per Blum, but it's not considered a serious concern. Adell has played in 28 contests with the Triple-A club this season, slashing .213/.304/.537 with eight homers, 11 doubles, 20 RBI and a stolen base.