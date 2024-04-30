Adell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 6-5 win against the Phillies.

Adell batted out of the No. 2 spot for the first time this season and immediately made his presence felt with a solo homer in the first inning. The long ball was his second in three games, and he's knocked in five runs over that stretch. Adell has been swinging a hot bat since mid-April -- he's reached base safely in 10 straight contests and is slashing .407/.484/.815 with three home runs, eight RBI, five runs and a stolen base during that span.