Adell went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Adell jumped on a hanging slider with two men on in the second and launched it 419 feet for his seventh home run of the season and the third in his last four games. The outfielder has also hit safely in five consecutive contests, racking up six RBI over that stretch to go along with five runs scored. Despite those impressive numbers, Adell is still batting just .176 in May and has recorded multiple hits in only one game this month.