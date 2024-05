Adell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Kansas City.

Adell accounted for the Angels' only run with a 436-foot solo shot to center field. That held up until the ninth inning, when the Royals scored twice off Los Angeles closer Carlos Estevez to emerge with a comeback win. Adell has put together a modest four-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 5-for-15 with two homers and three RBI.