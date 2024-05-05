Adell went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Guardians.

Adell has been quite aggressive on the basepaths this season, as he's already set a career high with six thefts but has also been caught five times, tied for most in the majors. With Mike Trout (knee) set to miss extended time, Adell should get the opportunity to start in the outfield on a near-everyday basis. The former top prospect is looking to finally break through as a major-leaguer, and he's fared pretty well so far this season with a .265/.320/.515 slash line, four homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs through 75 plate appearances.