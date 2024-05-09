Adell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 victory versus the Pirates.

Adell put the Angels on the board with a solo shot to center field in the third inning, and he added a run-scoring single in the fifth. He finished with his first multi-hit game since April 27. With Mike Trout set to miss extended time due to knee surgery, Adell has become a near-everyday starter in the outfield. However, he's struggled so far this month, slashing .125/.185/.250 with seven strikeouts over seven games, though he does have three RBI and a pair of steals.