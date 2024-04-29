Adell will start in right field and bat second in Monday's contest versus the Phillies.

It's Adell's seventh straight start in right field and the first time this season that he's batted higher than sixth. The 25-year-old is sporting a .327/.382/.592 batting line with three home runs and five stolen bases over his first 21 games this season and, perhaps most importantly, he's striking out at just a 23.6 percent clip. Adell came into this season with a career 35.4 percent strikeout rate at the major-league level.