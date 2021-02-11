site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jon Jay: Signs with Halos
Jay signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday as a non-roster invitee.
Jay spent the 2020 season with Arizona, hitting .160 with four RBI over 50 at-bats with the team. He'll now compete for a role with the Angels heading into his age-36 season in 2021.
