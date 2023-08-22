Marte (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Marte struck out 10 batters and allowed two hits and two walks over 5.2 scoreless innings across five appearances for Salt Lake since moving his rehab assignment from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 8. He hasn't pitched in the majors this season while recovering from a right elbow stress reaction, and the Angels have opted to give him a little more time at Salt Lake. Marte owns a 7.80 ERA over 15 career appearances in the majors and would likely have to settle for a lower-leverage role out of the bullpen when he's given a chance with the big club.