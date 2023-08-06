Marte (elbow) begin a rehab assignment with the Angels' Arizona Complex League club July 22, and he's thus far allowed two runs and posted a 4:2 K:BB over 2.2 innings across three appearances.

Marte has been on the 60-day IL since before the start of the regular season due to a right elbow stress reaction. The righty reliever appears to be working through his rehab stint slowly, as he has had at least three days off between each of his outings thus far. Marte has allowed 13 earned runs over 15 career major-league innings spanning the past two campaigns, so he's not a lock to pitch for the Angels this season even after he's fully recovered from the injury.