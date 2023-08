The Angels recalled Marte from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

After losing four members of their pitching staff via waiver claims Thursday, Marte will come up from the minors to help replenish lost depth in the Angels' bullpen. The 27-year-old righty has spent most of the season working his way back from an elbow injury, and he holds a 7.80 ERA and 2.20 WHIP across 15 major-league innings in his career.